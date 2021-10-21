Gabby Petito Shared Wedding Plans, 'Life Goals' Online Months Before Disappearance, Homicide

Gabby Petito shared plans and ideas for her wedding online in the months prior to her disappearance and homicide.

In a Pinterest album titled "Life Goals," the 22-year-old Long Island woman saved photos of wedding invitations, dresses and goodie bags for guests.

The album, which was also shared with her 23-year-old fiancé Brian Laundrie, features photos of families and babies, along with maternity clothes.

Authorities have named Laundrie a person of interest in Petito's homicide.

Petito disappeared while traveling across the country with Laundrie in her van back in August.

The travel vlogger had posted photos of her journey on her Instagram page.

Laundrie returned to his parents' home in Florida in Petito's van without Petito on Wednesday, Sept. 1, and refused to cooperate with investigators after Petito was reported missing by her family.

Petito's remains were found in a Wyoming national park on Sunday, Sept. 19, and the Teton County coroner determined that her death was caused by strangulation.

Law enforcement has been searching for Laundrie for more than a month now, after his parents reported on Friday, Sept. 17, that they hadn't seen him in days.

On Wednesday, Oct. 20, authorities searching a nature reserve in Florida found items that are believed to belong to Laundrie near suspected human remains.

An attorney for Laundrie's family told Daily Voice "the probability was high" that the remains are Laundrie's. No identification has been released yet.

