Frozen Raspberries Recalled Due To Possible Hepatitis A Contamination

A company has recalled more than 1,000 cases of frozen raspberries because they may be contaminated with Hepatitis A.

Exportadora Copramar recalled 1,260 cases of James Farm frozen raspberries after testing from the United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) indicated the presence of Hepatitis A in products identified by UPC Code: 76069501010 and Lot Code - 22-165, the company announced on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that is caused by exposure to the virus, including from food, the FDA said.

"It can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting several months," the FDA reported. "Illness generally occurs within 15 to 50 days of exposure and includes fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine and pale stool."

No illnesses related to the recalled products have been reported as of the announcement, the company said.

The recalled products are packaged in foodservice James Farm branded cartons, and they were sold exclusively at Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations in:

New York

New Jersey

Connecticut

Massachusetts

Rhode Island

Pennsylvania

Maryland

Virginia

Delaware

The products have a "Best if used by" date of June 14, 2024, Exportadora Copramar said.

