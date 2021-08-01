Contact Us
Armonk Daily Voice
News

Breaking News: Woman Dies In Single-Vehicle Crash In Westchester
News

Eight Dog Food Products Recalled Due To Possible Elevated Levels Of Toxin

Nicole Valinote
One of the products included in the recall
One of the products included in the recall Photo Credit: Sunshine Mills, Inc.

A company is recalling eight of its dog food products after discovering that they may have elevated levels of a mold byproduct that could be harmful to pets. 

Sunshine Mills, Inc. said the products may have high levels of Aflatoxin, which could be harmful to pets if significant quantities are consumed. No illnesses have been reported so far. The products were distributed in stores across the U.S. 

Sunshine Mills said the following products are impacted by the recall:

Recalled products

Sunshine Mills, Inc.

"Pets that have consumed any of the above-recalled products and exhibit symptoms of illness including sluggishness or lethargy combined with a reluctance to eat, vomiting, yellowish tint to the eyes or gums, or diarrhea should be seen by a veterinarian," the company said.

Customers who purchased the products are asked to not give them to their pets. They can return to unused portion to the place of purchase for a full refund. 

Read more about the recall here.

