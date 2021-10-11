Dog The Bounty Hunter Temporarily Leaves Laundrie Search In Florida After Injury, Report Says

Dog The Bounty Hunter has temporarily left Florida amid the search for 23-year-old Brian Laundrie after suffering an injury, according to a new report.

WFLA reporter Josh Benson tweeted on Sunday, Oct. 10, that a member of Dog's team confirmed that Duane Chapman (his real name) was returning to Colorado to meet with his doctor after he injured his ankle during the search.

The representative reportedly said Dog's team will continue to search for Laundrie in Florida.

Dog's daughter, Lyssa Chapman, also tweeted that the team's search will continue while her father is in Colorado.

Law enforcement agencies have been searching for Laundrie since his parents reported on Friday, Sept. 17, that they hadn't seen their son in days.

He was named a person of interest in the homicide of his fiancée, 22-year-old Gabby Petito, who was from Blue Point in Suffolk County.

Petito disappeared while traveling across the country in her van with Laundrie. On Wednesday, Sept. 1, Laundrie returned to his parents' home in Florida without Petito.

Her remains were found in a Wyoming national park on Friday, Sept. 19.

Dog later joined the search for Laundrie, searching for him on the islands off the Florida coast. He previously reported that his team has received thousands of tips.

The FBI is asking people with information or sightings of Laundrie, to call the agency at 1-800-CALL FBI or submit tips online here.

