Deodorant Products Recalled Due To Unexpected Levels Of Cancer-Causing Substance

A company has recalled two of its deodorant products after they were found to contain unexpected levels of a carcinogen.

Unilever United States announced the recall of the two Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirants on Wednesday, March 30, after an internal review found slightly elevated levels of benzene coming from the propellant that sprays the product.

The company recalled all lots of the products with an expiration date through September 2023.

The following products are included in the recall:

Unilever said the product line was discontinued in October 2021 for business reasons, and the recalled products were in limited distribution in US stores and online.

Consumers who purchased the products should stop using them and discard them, the company said.

The company is offering reimbursements for those who bought the recalled products.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call Unilever at 866-204-9756.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.