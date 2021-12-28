Criminal Charges Against Cuomo Won't Be Pursued Due To Statutory Limits, Westchester DA Says

The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office announced that it will not pursue criminal charges against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo after investigating two allegations made against him in the county.

Cuomo stepped down as governor after an investigation New York Attorney General Letitia James found that he sexually harassed 11 women.

The Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah reported on Tuesday, Dec. 28, that it investigated allegations involving unwanted kisses made by two women in the county and found "credible evidence" that both incidents occurred, but said her office "cannot pursue criminal charges due to the statutory requirements of the criminal laws of New York."

The first allegation was that Cuomo asked to kiss a trooper who was a member of his security detail at his home in Mount Kisco, and she said "sure" out of concern about the ramifications of denying his request.

“I remember just freezing, being — in the back of my head, I’m like, oh, how do I say no politely because in my head if I said no, he’s going to take it out on the detail," the trooper testified in the NY attorney general's report. "And now I’m on the bad list.”

Cuomo allegedly kissed the woman on the cheek and said he isn't supposed to do that.

The DA's Office reported that another woman said Cuomo grabbed her by her arm and kissed her on the cheek without asking her permission at an event at White Plains High School.

"We continue to recognize the bravery of the women and witnesses who have cooperated with law enforcement and we remain committed to supporting them and all survivors," Rocah said in a statement. "As in all cases of alleged misconduct, my Office will investigate such claims irrespective of the position or status of the accusers or the accused. We thank the Attorney General, the State Assembly, and our sister DA Offices for their collaboration and cooperation."

