COVID-19: US Olympic Figure Skater Withdraws From Winter Games After Testing Positive

United States figure skater Vincent Zhou announced his withdrawal from the 2022 Winter Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 21-year-old made the announcement in a video posted to his Instagram on Monday, Feb. 7.

In the video, he said the experience of testing positive has felt "unreal" due to the level of precautions he took.

"I have been doing everything in my power to stay free of COVID since the start of the pandemic," he said. "I've taken all the precautions I can. I've isolated myself so much that the loneliness I felt the last month or two has been crushing at times."

Zhou added that he is grateful that he had the chance to become an Olympic silver medalist during the Beijing games.

"I think that wraps things up nicely on a positive note," he said. "I'm extremely honored and grateful and humbled to call myself an Olympic silver medalist, and of course, it wouldn't be possible without my absolutely incredible, superhuman teammates who are the best in the world at what they do."

