COVID-19: Two-Day Walk-Up Vaccination Site Scheduled In Westchester

A walk-up vaccination site with limited appointments available has been scheduled at a Westchester hospital.

Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital announced that it will be offering the vaccine between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, and Sunday, April 25.

First doses of the Moderna vaccine will be available to all community members 18 years and older.

Each day, there will be 200 doses available that will be administered on a first-come-first-serve basis in the parking lot of the hospital at 12 N. 7th Ave. in Mount Vernon.

Vaccinations will be spread throughout the day, with the last vaccines being administered at 4:30 p.m. on both days. Scheduling for second doses to complete the vaccination series will be made on-site after the first dose is administered.

A New York State photo ID is required and proof of medical insurance is optional.

Officials cautioned that there is limited availability. Walk-in services will be available, but those interested in signing up for Saturday or Sunday can do so by clicking the links.

