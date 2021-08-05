COVID-19: Northern Westchester School District Issues Mask Mandate For Students, Staff

A Northern Westchester County school district has announced plans to require all students and staff to wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status.

Pleasantville Union School District Superintendent of Schools Mary Fox-Atler released the district's back-to-school update for families on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

Pleasantville Schools said the decision was made based on information from health care professionals, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The district also noted that Westchester County is classified by the CDC as having "substantial" community transmission of COVID-19. This means the CDC recommends everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks in indoor public spaces.

In addition to masking, the district said the following safety measures will be in place:

Daily health screenings

Enhanced ventilation

Contact tracing protocols in combination with quarantine and isolation as determined by the Westchester County Department of Health

Enhanced cleaning/disinfection

"While this information may not be what some of our families were expecting to hear, we believe that this puts us in the best possible place to ensure the three important goals of our Plan," Fox-Atler said. "I am confident that we can move forward as a community with a very successful opening. We've got this!"

