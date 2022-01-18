COVID-19: New York's Newly-Reported Cases Decrease By 75 Percent Since Omicron Peak

Newly-reported COVID-19 cases in New York have decreased by 75 percent from the state's single-day peak less than two weeks ago.

In an update on Tuesday, Jan. 18, Gov. Kathy Hochul said another 22,312 cases were reported in the state, a decrease from the state single-day peak of 90,132 on Friday, Jan. 7.

Hochul said in the past seven days, newly-reported cases dropped 34 percent in New York, and across the United States, new cases decreased by 5 percent.

She added that New York's test positivity rate has decreased nearly 11 percent from the peak on Sunday, Jan. 2, and hospitalizations are also trending downward.

"So we hope to close the books on this winter surge soon," Hochul said. "So we can turn the page and open the book on our 2023 budget outlook and focus on the post-pandemic future. As I said, since I took office 147 days ago, my top priority is to confront this pandemic head-on and to save lives, protect the health of New Yorkers and protect the health of our economy."

