Coriander Chutney Recalled Due To Underclared Allergens

A New York company is recalling packages of coriander chutney because the products contain undeclared allergens.

On Saturday, Sept. 18, Joy Gourmet Foods Inc. announced the recall of its Joy Brand coriander chutney because the products contain undeclared sulfites, coconut and FD&C YELLOW#5.

Those with allergies to these ingredients could experience serious or life-threatening allergic reactions after consuming the products, the company said.

The recalled products were distributed in retail stores in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Joy Gourmet Foods said no illnesses or allergic reactions linked to the recalled products have been reported.

The product comes in 8 oz clear glass jar packages that have the following on the labels:

CORIANDER CHUTNEY 8 OZ

BEST BY:07302022 BARCODE: 680617 60402

BATCH CODE:0728

Customers who purchased the products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a refund. Those with questions can contact the company at 718-821-6050.

