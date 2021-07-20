Canada Sets Date To Start Allowing American Travelers

Americans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will soon be able to travel to Canada again.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 9, Canada will begin allowing Americans to enter the country if they have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to travel, the Canadian government announced on Monday, July 19. The border has been closed to non-essential travel since March of 2020.

Officials said the decision was made due to rising vaccination rates in Canada and declining COVID-19 cases.

Canadian officials said vaccinated travelers will not be required to take a COVID-19 test upon arrival unless they are randomly selected.

The border opening is set to expand to all fully-vaccinated travelers beginning Sept. 7, officials said.

