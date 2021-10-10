Baby Cereal Sold At Walmart Recalled Due To Arsenic Levels

Several lots of a baby cereal product sold at Walmart are being recalled after samples tested above the guidance for naturally occurring inorganic arsenic.

Maple Island Inc. announced on Friday, Oct. 8, that it is recalling three lots of its Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal that it manufactures for Walmart.

According to the announcement, the products were distributed across the United States from Walmart stores and online orders.

The company said the Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal eight-ounce lots being recalled were sold after April 5 and include:

Lot 21083 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of JUN 24 2022

Lot 21084 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of JUN 25 2022

Lot 21242 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of NOV 30 2022

Maple Island Inc. said no illnesses have been linked to the recalled products so far.

Customers who purchased these products are advised to discard them or return them to Walmart for a refund.

For more information, customers can contact the company on Monday through Friday by calling 1-800-369-1022 or by emailing info@maple-island.com.

Learn more about the recall here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.