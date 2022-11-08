Armonk Animal Shelter Seeks Answers After Dog Chained To Front Door, Abandoned

An animal shelter in Northern Westchester has asked the community for information after a dog was found chained to the shelter's front door.

Adopt-a-Dog in Armonk said in an announcement on Monday, Nov. 7, that the dog was abandoned at the shelter in the early hours of Saturday, Nov. 5.

"We are hoping by some miracle that she was found or stolen and then dumped and that there is someone looking for her or a rescue who recognizes her," the shelter said.

According to the announcement, the dog seems to be about 7 to 9 years old and is well-behaved.

"She is miserable in her kennel and is crying and howling. Her world has clearly been turned upside down," Adopt-a-Dog said. "Any information leading to her owner or who dumped her will be kept anonymous. Please consider that she might be from surrounding areas and not local including Bronx, Manhattan, Fairfield County, Putnam County Etc."

The animal shelter asked anyone with information about the dog to email info@adoptadog.org.

