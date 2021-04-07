Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Alert Issued For Vulnerable Man Reported Missing In Westchester

Zak Failla
Sylvester Luke
Sylvester Luke Photo Credit: Yonkers Police Department

Seen him?

An alert has been issued by police in Westchester who are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 62-year-old man who was reported missing by his family and may be in need of medical aid.

Sylvester Luke, who suffers from dementia and may be unsure of his name or address, was reported missing in Yonkers on Tuesday, April 6, police announced, after last being seen in the area of St. John’s Hospital on North Broadway.

Luke was described as being 5-foot-10 weighing approximately 180 pounds. At the time he was last seen, Luke was wearing a long-sleeved navy blue shirt with stripes, jeans, and blue sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding Luke’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Yonkers Police Department by calling (914) 377-7900 or 911 if there is an emergency.

