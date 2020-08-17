Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Alert Issued For Missing Westchester Woman

Horali Kpodo
Horali Kpodo Photo Credit: Yonkers Police Department

Recognize her?

An alert has been issued by law enforcement in Westchester for a “vulnerable woman” who has been reported missing and could require medical attention.

The Yonkers Police Department and other police agencies are attempting to locate Horlali Kpodo, who suffers from schizophrenia and may be in need of a doctor.

Police said that Kpodo was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and is believed to be in the area.

Kpodo, 22, was described as being 5-foot-4 weighing approximately 235 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse by calling 1-800-346-3543 or the Yonkers Police Department at (914) 377-7900.

