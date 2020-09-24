Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Alert Issued For Missing Westchester Teen

Zak Failla
Candy Bramble Lewis has been reported missing
Seen her?

An alert has been issued by police in Westchester for a missing teenager.

The Mount Vernon Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Candy Bramble-Lewis, who was reported missing by family and hasn’t been seen since Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Police described Bramble-Lewis as being 5-foot-5, weighing approximately 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. No other descriptive information was immediately available, and it is unclear what she was wearing the last time she was seen on Wednesday.

Anyone who spots Bramble-Lewis, or has information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact their local police department or the Mount Vernon Police Department by calling (914) 665-2500.

