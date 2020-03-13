16-Year-Old Admits To Attempted Murder Of Another Teenager In Westchester

A 16-year-old in Westchester admitted to attempted murder in the shooting of a teenager last June.

Christian Rodriguez, of Yonkers, pleaded guilty this week to second-degree attempted murder before Westchester County Court Judge Helen Blackwood in the County Court Youth Part. Rodriguez was indicted as a Juvenile Offender due to his age.

Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr., said that shortly after 5 p.m. on June 21 last year, Rodriguez fired a semi-automatic pistol at a teenage boy in the area of Hyland and Stanley avenues in Yonkers.

Rodriguez was caught by a surveillance video camera, which captured the shooting incident, leading to his arrest. Rodriguez and the victim knew each other and the shooting was a result of a dispute.

Other charges against Rodriguez are pending in the Bronx. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, April 22.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.