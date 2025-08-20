Man Caught With Arsenal Of Illegal Guns In Armonk Home Gets Minimum Sentence: DA

Brandon Brois of Armonk was sentenced to seven years in prison for weapons possession by State Supreme Court Judge Larry Schwartz on Tuesday, Aug. 19, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday, Aug. 20.

Prosecutors had asked for a 12-year term, but the judge imposed the minimum sentence, the DA's Office said.

In January 2022, investigators found multiple illegal firearms inside Brois’ home, including two assault weapons, a machine gun, two rifles, two pistols, and a shotgun, according to prosecutors.

Following a trial, a jury in October 2024 convicted Brois on 10 counts, including second-, third-, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

"Far too often these illegal firearms land in the hands of our most violent criminals, resulting in serious assaults and, at times, homicide," said Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace.

The investigation was conducted by the North Castle Police Department, Westchester County Department of Public Safety, the department’s Real Time Crime Center, the FBI, and the DA’s Office.

