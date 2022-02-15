This Food Savings & Rewards App Lets You Save At 1500+ Restaurants!

A food savings & rewards membership committed to alleviating hunger is offering a free 12-month trial for Daily Voice readers.

Foodie Card established a presence on Long Island, expanded to the Tri-State area, South Florida, and recently increased its footprint in Westchester.

Restaurant lovers can enjoy 10% off their entire bill at over 1500 participating establishments (valid for both dine-in and pickup). One reward point is earned for every dollar saved, which can be later redeemed for gift cards to popular retailers like Amazon, Target, VISA, HomeGoods, and more!

Would you like to join a dining club that helps support restaurants and save money? Read on to learn more about Foodie Card and take advantage of an exclusive free year-long membership!

Foodie Card is only $29.99 annually and most customers make their money back in the first 3 months. To enjoy benefits, members use a digital card, which is available through a mobile app, or a physical copy sent in the mail. The $29.99 price will be waived for the first 12 months with our exclusive Daily Voice offer.

Foodie Card’s “Buy A Card, Give A Meal” initiative is a core part of the program. Every time someone joins or renews, a full day’s worth of meals is donated. So far, over 50k meals have been provided through Island Harvest, a Long-Island based food bank, and City Harvest, NYC’s largest food rescue organization. And it has recently become a partner of Feeding Westchester, the county’s largest nonprofit hunger relief organization.

“We are so happy that Foodie Card has reached out to become a partner. We love the ‘Buy A Card, Give A Meal’ concept and look forward to providing more meals for our neighbors in need,” said Karen C. Erren, President and CEO of Feeding Westchester.

Members can save at tons of popular Westchester restaurants such as Donjito (Mamaroneck), Sambal (Irvington), Croton Tapsmith (Croton-on-Hudson), IHOP (Hartsdale and Mohegan Lake), Fortina Pizza (Armonk, Rye Brook, Yonkers, and Stamford, CT), The Taco Project (Pleasantville, Bronxville, Yonkers, and Tarrytown), Patsy’s Pizzeria (New Rochelle), Dive Oyster House (Briarcliff Manor) and over one hundred others.

“Many establishments now rely on online ordering apps to stay afloat, which charge restaurants up to 30% of the bill,” added Foodie Card CEO Jared Katz. “We want people to know they can ‘dine with purpose’ and help restaurants save money, even with the Foodie Card discount. This means going to dine-in if comfortable and order pickup directly.”

Want to save money, support local restaurants, and help your neighbors in need? Use code DV12FREE to enjoy 12 months of Foodie Card membership! Click here to get 10% off and earn rewards for every dollar saved at 1500+ restaurants.