Byram Hills HS Grad Appearing On Netflix Reality Show

A Northern Westchester County resident is appearing on the new season of the Netflix reality series "The Circle."

Alyssa Ljubicich, age 28, grew up in Armonk and graduated from Byram Hills High School in 2011.

Ljubicich took part in season four of "The Circle," a reality competition series where contestants are isolated from each other and communicate via a social media platform on their phones.

Players compete in challenges and regularly rate each other from first to last place, and the highest-rated player at the end receives a cash prize.

The first four episodes of the new season were released on Netflix on Wednesday, May 4.

Ljubicich currently lives in Bedford and works as a social media manager for a beauty brand. She said she is working to get certified as a sex and relationship coach.

She said she had a great experience on the show and is looking forward to watching it.

"It was so much fun," she said. "I feel very lucky that everyone that I did the show with has been a really great friend to me during the show and afterwards too. We created a really nice bond, and I mean, you're waking up in a game show. So, it's just the best time ever. It was really, really fun."

She plans to watch the first episode on Wednesday night with her family and friends, adding that she has already received messages from friends who have watched the show throughout the day.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.