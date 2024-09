Both directions of Interstate 684 in North Castle and Greenwich, between Exit 2 (Route 120) and Exit 3 (Route 22) will be reduced to one lane on Wednesday, Sept. 4, and Thursday, Sept. 5, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

The lane closures will be put into place between 8 p.m. on Wednesday and 5 a.m. on Thursday.

The traffic impacts will allow crews to perform bridge work, officials said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Armonk and receive free news updates.