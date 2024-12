The incident happened on Monday, Dec. 16 at around 6 a.m., when two tractor-trailers were involved in a crash on I-684 northbound in North Castle, according to New York State Police.

The two vehicles jack-knifed and went off the roadway as a result of the wintery weather, police said.

Luckily, no injuries were reported. The interstate is now open to traffic.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Armonk and receive free news updates.