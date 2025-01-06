Former North Castle Police Officer Edward Patane Dies At 75

Patane, a former officer with the North Castle Police Department, died on Monday, Dec. 30 at the age of 75, according to his obituary.

The North Castle Police Department announced the loss in a post on social media on Monday, Jan. 6, saying that the former officer was a longtime Armonk resident.

According to the department and his obituary, Patane served North Castle for 21 years beginning in April 1971 before his retirement in May 1992.

During this time, Patane spent many years as a K-9 officer alongside his loyal canine partners, Duke and Barrow.

A graduate of Westlake High School, Patane earned degrees in criminal justice and business management from Westchester Community College. After retiring from the force, he remained a dedicated advocate for law enforcement, serving as president of the Police Columbia Association and contributing to the board of the New York Police & Fire Retirees.

Patane was also a man of faith, serving as a head usher at St. Patrick’s Church in Bedford for many years. He was known for his vast knowledge of history and Catholic theology and was always eager to share his insights, according to his obituary.

Patane also had a lifelong passion for cars and was an active member of car clubs. He particularly enjoyed his time with the ROMEOs ("Retired Old Men Eating Out"), a group that met weekly for breakfast and camaraderie, his obituary said.

In 1984, Patane met his wife, Donna Miller, and the two married the following year. Together, they celebrated 39 years of marriage and hosted numerous gatherings with family and friends, including an annual Labor Day pig roast that became a cherished tradition.

Patane is survived by his wife, Donna, and his cherished dog, Charlie, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He is predeceased by his parents, Frank and Antoinette Patane, and his brother, Frank Patane.

Visitation services for Patane will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 8 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Oelker-Cox & Sinatra Funeral Home in Mount Kisco at 262 East Main St.

A Mass will then be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9 at the St. Patrick Church at 7 Pound Ridge Rd. in Bedford.

Click here to read Patane's full obituary.

