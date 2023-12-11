Former North Castle Police Chief, Veteran Dies

Fairfield County resident Fred Gambino, Jr. of Brookfield, the former chief of the North Castle Police Department, died on Sunday, Dec. 3 at the age of 86, the department announced on Monday, Dec. 11.

Born in White Plains in 1937, Gambino graduated from White Plains High School before going on to serve in the Marine Corps.

After this, he then began a long career in law enforcement by joining the New York State Police. He eventually joined North Castle Police and rose in the ranks, becoming a longtime lieutenant and then Acting Chief of the department until his retirement, according to his obituary.

During his time with the department, he helped establish the Emergency Scuba Rescue Unit. He also taught several classes at the Police Academy and even taught scuba and deep-sea diving classes for the Navy.

In addition to his long career serving the public, Gambino also spent much of his time outdoors. A lover of hunting, fishing, and boating, he was a board member of The Orienta Yacht Club in Mamaroneck. There, he docked his boat "The Deep Sea Dolly," which was named after his wife, his obituary said.

Gambino is survived by his children, Tracey, Christine, Patricia, Michael, and Gary; his sister, Donna; his grandchildren, Jake, Cody, Joseph, John, Michael, Gina, Vincenzo, Antonio, Gino, Franco, Tyler, and Ashliegh; and his great-grandchildren.

A service for Gambino will be held on Monday, Dec. 11 between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Beecher Funeral Home in the Putnam County village of Brewster at 1 Putnam Ave.

A funeral will then be held on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

