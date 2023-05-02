Dog Left Chained, Abandoned To Armonk Shelter's Front Door Finds New Home

The dog, a pit bull mix originally named Sesame, was abandoned at Adopt-a-Dog in Armonk in the early hours of Saturday, Nov. 5, the shelter announced.

Believed to be between 7 to 9 years old, Sesame was adopted by foster parents after she was abandoned. However, on Monday, May 1, Adopt-a-Dog announced that Sesame had been taken in by a new family.

"We know she will be SO loved and spoiled with her new family," the shelter said on social media, adding that she has been renamed Violet and will have a "fur brother" to spend her days playing with.

The shelter also added that Violet has quickly settled into her new home, and is now adored by her new mom and dad.

"Thank you Deedie & family for choosing adoption (especially an older dog) and giving her a wonderful forever home!" the shelter said.

