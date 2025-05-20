Car Overturns In I-684 Crash During Morning Commute In Armonk

The crash happened on Tuesday, May 20, just after 8 a.m. near mile marker 7.1 in the southbound lanes of I-684 in Armonk, according to New York State Police Trooper Krystal Paolicelli.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a Mazda traveling southbound tried to avoid another uninvolved vehicle, lost control, and veered into the left lane. It then collided with a 2021 Chevrolet before striking a guide rail and overturning.

Despite the frightening crash and the Mazda flipping, both drivers involved were evaluated at the scene and declined medical attention.

State Police did not indicate if any summonses were issued.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Armonk and receive free news updates.