Car Damaged in Botched Theft During Holiday Deliveries In North Castle

The incident occurred on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28, in North Castle near the Greenwich border when a resident at a home on Bedford Banksville Road reported damage to her vehicle, the North Castle Police Department announced on Thursday, Dec. 5.

The woman told officers she was loading her car with holiday deliveries when someone apparently entered the vehicle and damaged its ignition, which police said was consistent with an attempt to steal the car.

Authorities have not announced any arrests related to the case. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

