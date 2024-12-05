Mostly Cloudy 38°

SHARE

Car Damaged in Botched Theft During Holiday Deliveries In North Castle

An attempted vehicle theft disrupted a holiday delivery effort in Northern Westchester, police said.

The incident happened on Bedford-Banksville Road in North Castle near the Greenwich border, police said.

The incident happened on Bedford-Banksville Road in North Castle near the Greenwich border, police said.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident occurred on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28, in North Castle near the Greenwich border when a resident at a home on Bedford Banksville Road reported damage to her vehicle, the North Castle Police Department announced on Thursday, Dec. 5. 

The woman told officers she was loading her car with holiday deliveries when someone apparently entered the vehicle and damaged its ignition, which police said was consistent with an attempt to steal the car. 

Authorities have not announced any arrests related to the case. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.  

to follow Daily Voice Armonk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE