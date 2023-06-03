Byram Hills HS Senior Wins Award For Short Film

Armonk resident Ethan Sutton, a senior at Byram Hills High School, was named a recipient of the President’s Award for film from the Lower Hudson Region of the New York State Media Arts Teachers Association earlier in May, the Byram Hills Central School District announced on Tuesday, May 30.

Sutton won the award for his short film "Doll," which was inspired by the work of Marge Piercy, a poet and women's rights activist. The film was created for Sutton's Moviemaking & Media class taught by Michael Chuney, who assigned students to create a metaphor movie that used unique audio and explored the uses of colors, sounds, and character traits to form a visual motif.

According to the NYS Media Arts Teachers Association, Sutton's film was "visually and technically outstanding" and showed a creative approach, all criteria for winning the President's Award.

He was one of seven students to earn the award out of the 251 students who submitted a project.

Sutton thanked Chuney for helping him to create his award-winning film.

"I feel deeply humbled and honored to earn this recognition and I am excited to continue creating work that highlights important topics,” Sutton said, adding, "This film would not have been made possible without Mr. Chuney's constant support. I also want to congratulate the other talented artists whose work was recognized!”

