Soda Shop, Arcade To Open In Northern Westchester

A new soda shop and arcade is set to host its grand opening event in Northern Westchester with movie screenings, a video game tournament and live music.

Croton Corners will host its grand opening event from Friday, Sept. 17 through Sunday, Sept. 19. The new business is located at 124 Grand Street in Croton-on-Hudson.

The event will include a video game tournament, with store gift certificate prizes for the top four winners in Ms. Pac Man and Mario Kart.

We have so much in store for the Grand Opening :) See all our posts and story updates for more details!... Posted by Croton Corners on Tuesday, September 14, 2021

The prizes will be presented on Sunday by Croton-on-Hudson Mayor Brian Pugh. Learn more about the tournament here.

The business will also host a screening of Back to the Future on Saturday at 8 p.m. Space is limited to 30 people, and tickets can be reserved here.

The grand opening will also feature fall ice cream float flavors, including apple, pumpkin and maple syrup, and live music from local artists.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.