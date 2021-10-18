Restaurant Focusing On Coastal Italian Cuisine To Open In Hudson Valley

A new restaurant that focuses on coastal Italian cuisine made with local ingredients is set to open its doors in the Hudson Valley in the coming weeks.

Primo Waterfront is preparing to host its official grand opening in Orange County sometime in November, according to owner Jesse Camac, who also is a co-created Heritage Food + Drink in Wappingers Falls.

The restaurant is located at 50 Front St. in the City of Newburgh.

Camac said the restaurant's menu will take a different approach compared to the Italian cuisine served in the area, as it will focus mainly on seafood and lighter pasta dishes.

The eatery will also use a variety of locally sourced ingredients and seasonal produce, he added.

He said one menu highlight he thinks is particularly unique is the Crudo/raw bar, which is set to offer seafood including bluefin tuna, yellowtail, and more.

Some pasta dishes the restaurant is set to serve include lobster bucatini and basil caramelle, although Camac noted that the menu is subject to change.

He said the Primo Waterfront team is excited about the whole menu.

"We put our own spin on things and try to make them unique to us," he said.

Camac said the space has been renovated, and in the summer they will open a patio area that will have about 170 seats, in addition to the about 65 seats indoors.

He believes guests will enjoy the aesthetics and design of the interior, along with the outdoor lounge area and waterfront views.

“We feel it’s going to be one of the most beautiful restaurants that has ever been in the area," he said.

