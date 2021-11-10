Contact Us
Armonk Daily Voice serves Armonk, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

Armonk Daily Voice serves Armonk, NY

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 21-Year-Old Sentenced For Killing Father In Area
Business

Popular Restaurant Chain To Open New Location In Westchester County

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A hot dog served at the Dog Haus location in Clifton Park, New York
A hot dog served at the Dog Haus location in Clifton Park, New York Photo Credit: Rebecca L. / Yelp

Dog Haus, a restaurant chain known for its signature hot dogs, is set to open a new location in Westchester County.

The new location will be open at 3137 East Main St. in Mohegan Lake in the next few weeks, according to representatives.

A confirmed opening date has not yet been announced as of Tuesday, Nov. 9.

The chain operates locations across the country, in states including Connecticut, Massachusetts, Arizona and California.

Learn more about Dog Haus here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Armonk Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.