Overcast 52°

SHARE

Bobcat Sighting Results In Police Response At Armonk School

A bobcat sighting reported by staff resulted in a police response at an elementary school in Northern Westchester. 

<p>A possible bobcat sighting resulted in a police response at the Coman Hill Elementary School in Armonk.&nbsp;&nbsp;</p>

A possible bobcat sighting resulted in a police response at the Coman Hill Elementary School in Armonk.  

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via Suzanne deDisse
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened on Wednesday, Nov. 8 just before 3 p.m., when staff members at the Coman Hill Elementary School at 558 Bedford Rd. (Route 22) reported a possible bobcat that was seen behind the building, according to North Castle Police.

Officers then responded to the school and checked the grounds and surrounding area for a bobcat. However, the animal was not spotted by authorities. 

Police then stayed at the school to monitor the area during dismissal, authorities said. 

to follow Daily Voice Armonk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE