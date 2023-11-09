Bobcat Sighting Results In Police Response At Armonk School

The incident happened on Wednesday, Nov. 8 just before 3 p.m., when staff members at the Coman Hill Elementary School at 558 Bedford Rd. (Route 22) reported a possible bobcat that was seen behind the building, according to North Castle Police.

Officers then responded to the school and checked the grounds and surrounding area for a bobcat. However, the animal was not spotted by authorities.

Police then stayed at the school to monitor the area during dismissal, authorities said.

