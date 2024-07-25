A Few Clouds 77°

SHARE

7 Juveniles Arrested After Assaulting Staff Member At Center For Children In North Castle

Seven children were arrested following an assault on a staff member at a residential treatment center for youth in Northern Westchester, police said.

The incident happened at the St. Christopher's Jennie Clarkson Campus in North Castle. 

The incident happened at the St. Christopher's Jennie Clarkson Campus in North Castle. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened on Monday, July 22 around 12:30 a.m., when a dozen students began fighting in the courtyard of the St. Christopher's Jennie Clarkson Campus in North Castle at 1700 Old Orchard St., according to North Castle Police. 

Arriving officers took seven children into custody for the alleged assault of a staff member at the campus, the department said. The children were then brought to police headquarters for processing.

More information about the incident was not released. 

to follow Daily Voice Armonk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE