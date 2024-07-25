7 Juveniles Arrested After Assaulting Staff Member At Center For Children In North Castle

The incident happened on Monday, July 22 around 12:30 a.m., when a dozen students began fighting in the courtyard of the St. Christopher's Jennie Clarkson Campus in North Castle at 1700 Old Orchard St., according to North Castle Police.

Arriving officers took seven children into custody for the alleged assault of a staff member at the campus, the department said. The children were then brought to police headquarters for processing.

More information about the incident was not released.

