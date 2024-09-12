5 Byram Hills HS Seniors Named National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists

The five students, who attend Byram Hills High School in Armonk, were named semifinalists in the 2025 National Merit Scholarship Program, the Byram Hills Central School District announced on Thursday, Sept. 12.

The students named as semifinalists include:

Zoe Harris;

Andrew Levy;

Olivia Long;

Sarina Metsch;

Aaron Stein.

All five seniors originally entered the scholarship competition during their junior year when they took the Preliminary SAT as an initial screening.

They are now among over 16,000 semifinalists, a group of the highest-scoring students in each state.

Now, to become a finalist, the students must submit an application including information about their academic record, school and extracurricular activities, leadership abilities, work, honors, and awards, district officials said. They will also have to write an essay and earn standardized test scores confirming their performance on the Preliminary SAT.

Prospects are looking good for this group of five, as most semifinalists are expected to become finalists. About half of finalists end up winning a scholarship and the Merit Scholar title, according to the school district.

Byram Hills Principal Christopher Walsh congratulated the group: "I am thrilled that they are being recognized for their achievement. They all worked so hard and we are proud of this accomplishment.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Armonk and receive free news updates.