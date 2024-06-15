2023 Valedictorian, Salutatorian Announced By Byram Hills High School

In an announcement on Wednesday, June 12, Byram Hills High School revealed its valedictorian and salutatorian for the class of 2024 are Grace Lin and Daniel Ndocaj, respectively.

The school's administration and faculty celebrated both students' accomplishments.

"The achievement is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and excellence throughout their four years at BHHS," said Principal Christopher Walsh, who revealed the top-ranked students to the class during their graduation rehearsal on Wednesday to much applause.

"Their perseverance and commitment have truly been remarkable," Walsh added.

Lin, who is passionate about math and computer science, has accomplished much during her time at Byram Hills. A mathlete since middle school, she has represented the Westchester Area Math Circle in several national and international competitions, helping to lead her team to first place at the Harvard-MIT Mathematics Tournament during her junior year.

In addition to competing, Lin also helps teach math to middle school students and encourages them to think of new problem-solving methods. She also founded a summer math program, helping her to win the Math Circle's Community Service and Leadership Award.

Her impressive accomplishments don't end there; she is also part of the three-year Byram Hills Authentic Science Research Program and has had work published in the journal Environmental Challenges, and also co-captained the school's Math and Academic Challenge teams.

To top it off, Lin also dances and has been training in ballet, contemporary, lyrical and jazz since the age of 7, winning several group and solo awards in regional and national competitions.

"It’s an honor to be named valedictorian among such a talented graduating class," Lin said, adding, "My teachers have taught me to constantly strive for improvement in all aspects of my life. I’ve learned from the passion and dedication of everyone around me - both the teachers and the students."

After she graduates, she will attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where she plans to double major in mathematics and computer science.

As for Ndocaj, he has served as vice president of the Mu Alpha Theta mathematics honor society and also co-captained the school's Academic Challenge team. He is also co-president of Science Olympiad and is a member of the World Language Honor Society for Italian.

To add to his already-impressive resume, Ndocaj was also a semifinalist in the prestigious Regeneron Science Talent Search with his work in using nanostructures to produce brighter images that could help scientists with gene and cancer research.

Additionally, Ndocaj is a member of the Cum Laude Society, was a candidate in the US Presidential Scholars Program, and was a National Merit Scholarship finalist.

"I am honored to be named salutatorian," Ndocaj said, adding, "It's gratifying to see my hard work realized in this achievement. I’m very grateful for the unwavering support of my teachers, family, and friends."

As for what's next for him, he plans to attend Columbia University and study materials science and engineering.

