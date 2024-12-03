Woman Bit Child's Back So Hard He Bled During Argument In Oakland: Affidavit

Cecilia Murillo Viera was arrested in Oakland on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, after the Oakland Police Department contacted the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit regarding suspected child abuse, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced.

According to the affidavit for probable cause, Murillo Viera scratched the child on the face and back and bit him on the back, causing visible bruising, bleeding, and injury, after engaging in an argument.

An investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, under Chief Matthew Finck, and the Oakland Police Department, under Chief Keith Sanzari, led to Murillo Viera being charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and simple assault, a disorderly persons offense.

Murillo Viera was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending her first court appearance at the Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Wyckoff-Franklin Lakes and receive free news updates.