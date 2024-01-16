Winner! Oakland Lotto Player Nets Big Bucks

Lottery players in Bergen County took home big money playing Mega Millions on Friday, Jan. 12 and Powerball on Saturday, Jan. 13 and Monday, Jan. 15.

A Mega Millions ticket sold in Oakland matched four of five numbers plus the gold Megaball, winning $10,000. The ticket was sold at Krauszer's at 394 Ramapo Valley Rd. The winning numbers were 19, 34, 35, 45, 67 and the gold Megaball was 7.

A Powerball ticket sold in Emerson matched four of the five numbers plus the red Powerball in the Saturday drawing, winning $100,000. The ticket was sold at Shop Rite at 425 Old Hook Rd. The winning numbers were 13, 31, 33, 51, 58 and the red Powerball was 15.

A Powerball ticket sold in New Milford matched four of the five numbers plus the red Powerball in the drawing held on Monday, winning $50,000. The ticket was sold at Welsh Farms at 715 River Rd. The winning numbers were 13, 30, 35, 49, 59 and the red Powerball was 4.

A ticket sold via the Jackpocket app also matched four of the five numbers plus the red Powerball Monday winning $150,000, since it was bought with a Powerplay option.

