Vehicle Plows Through Medical Office Building In Wyckoff (Photos)

The incident occurred at 800 Wyckoff Avenue when a four-door Ford sedan struck the building’s entrance, prompting a full evacuation as Wyckoff Fire Department crews worked to stabilize the lobby area, authorities said.

The Wyckoff Township code enforcement official was called to inspect the building to determine if it could be reoccupied immediately.

Wyckoff Police, Fire, and EMS responded to the scene. The vehicle was later removed by a flatbed tow truck.

No additional details about the driver or the circumstances of the crash were immediately available.

Photos from the scene show firefighters securing the building’s damaged entrance as emergency responders assisted those involved.

