Two $50K Powerball Tickets Sold In Bergen County: Here's Where

The tickets were sold in the Monday, Aug. 5 and Wednesday, Aug. 7 drawings.

The Aug. 5 ticket was sold at the G.W. Bridge Exxon, located at 484 Route 4 east in Englewood. The winning numbers from the Aug. 5 drawing were 29, 42, 44, 51, and 54. The Powerball was 12.

The Aug. 7 ticket was sold at the Krauszer's at 49 West Main St., in Ramsey. The winning numbers for the Aug. 7 drawing were 6, 19, 35, 47, and 57. The Powerball was 9.

