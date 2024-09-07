Overcast 63°

Tree Destroys House In Wyckoff

A Wyckoff home was destroyed by a tree that came crashing through during a quick-hitting storm on Saturday, Sept. 7.

At the scene.

 Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Cecilia Levine
It happened just after 4 p.m. on Monroe Avenue, when strong winds and rain swept through the region.

Photos shared to X by Boyd A. Loving show the damage.

