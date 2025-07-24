Three Pedestrians Struck In Oakland Crash, Medevac Called

The incident happened around 4 p.m. at Ramapo Valley Road and Oak Street, where at least one medical helicopter was called in to assist.

Some of the victims are believed to be juveniles who were riding bicycles, Daily Voice has learned.

Detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, as well as accident investigators from the county's Fatal Accident Task Force were on scene assisting Oakland Police, according to Jeff Angermeyer, the deputy chief of detectives for the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

"Presently, the focus remains on attending to those injured, with first responders actively coordinating police, fire, and EMS resources, including assistance from medevac helicopters," Angermeyer told Daily Voice.

Details about the victims – including their ages, genders, and conditions – were not immediately available, nor was any information about the driver released.

The area is expected to remain active as investigators continue their work.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Wyckoff-Franklin Lakes and receive free news updates.