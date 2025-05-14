Tenant Points Replica Handgun At Landlord Checking Water, Pulls Trigger In Oakland: Cops

The landlord, a 68-year-old Oakland resident, had entered the upstairs apartment on Hiawatha Boulevard to check if hot water heater repairs were successful just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 6, according to Captain Timothy Keenan of the Oakland Police Department.

That’s when the tenant, Genady Polesky, became enraged, Keenan said.

Polesky “pointed a carbine at the landlord and pulled the trigger, while stating that he was going to shoot him,” police said.

The landlord fled the apartment and immediately called police, authorities said.

When officers arrived, Polesky was ordered out of the home and taken into custody without incident, police said. Officers recovered the firearm — a non-functioning replica of a Winchester 1873 carbine — from the kitchen table, according to police.

Polesky was charged with:

Aggravated Assault

Terroristic Threats

Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purposes

Unlawful Possession of a Weapon

The officers who responded were Sgt. Jon Coleman, D/Sgt. Michael Griffin, PO Edward McDermott, PO Jacquelyn Jensen, and PO Kyle Delahanty, police said.

