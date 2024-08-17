Stalker Fresh Out Of Bergen County Jail Steals Car From Dealership Lot, Police Say

Daniel MacTaggart, of Elmwood Park, was jailed on Sunday, Aug. 11 on charges of stalking as a repeat offender, driving on a suspended license/registration, and failure to possess driver's insurance card, court records show.

Hours after his release, MacTaggart walked into the service area of Park Avenue Acura on W. Passaic Street in Maywood around 8;30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, and told employees he was the owner of a car parked out front, Maywood Police Chief Terence Kenny said.

"He was given the keys and he left with the car as the service manager observed him entering the vehicle, knowing he wasn’t the owner," Kenny said.

The vehicle headed south of Maywood where Hasbrouck Heights police engaged the vehicle. Wood-Ridge police arrested MacTaggart with the assistance of Hasbrouck Heights and Moonachie police.

Kenny says despite his new arrest, bail reform laws dictated that he would be released from Maywood PD's custody.

"We contacted the court and were able to override that rule," Kenny said, "and he was committed to the Bergen County Jail."

It was not immediately clear whether or not he remained jailed as of press time.

MacTaggart has a slew of charges dating back to 2005. In 2014, he was stopped for wrong-way driving and found with heroin in Garfield, as reported by Daily Voice.

While most of his offenses appear to be traffic-related since then, MacTaggar was charged with harassment in Little Ferry in 2021.

Stemming from his Aug. 14 arrest, MacTaggar was charged with theft by unlawful taking and resisting arrest/eluding, records show.

