The district, which hired then rescinded the contract of Dr. Ronnie Tarchichi just as he was set to take officer several weeks ago, then instated Melissa Quackenbush as its acting superintendent, has finally made a hire:

Shauna DeMarco, the superintendent of schools in Tenafly, will be taking office on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

DeMarco is a longtime educational leader with a career spanning more than two decades. Prior to her role in Tenafly, DeMarco held various leadership positions within the Lyndhurst School District, steadily advancing her career from teacher to superintendent.

“Ms. DeMarco brings a wealth of experience in educational leadership to the RIH District," said Board of Education President Kim Ansh. "Her time at the Tenafly School District, consistently recognized for its exceptional academic outcomes, is a testament to her ability to foster a culture of high achievement."

"The board is confident that her proven track record of success will be instrumental in elevating the district to new heights of excellence."

“We are excited to welcome Ms. DeMarco to our leadership team," Acting Superintendent Dr. Melissa Quackenbush said. “Her proven abilities align perfectly with our district's goals. We anticipate a collaborative partnership that will benefit our students, staff and community."

Quackenbush will remain Acting Superintendent through Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Wyckoff-Franklin Lakes and receive free news updates.