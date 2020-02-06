Oakland PD: Landscape Equipment Thief Captured In Paterson

Oakland police tracked down and arrested a Paterson man who they said stole a large collection of landscaping equipment hours earlier.

Several backpack leaf blowers, weed whackers, a pole trimmer and other miscellaneous equipment were taken after someone cut the hinge on the side door of a trailer parked in a lot off Bauer Drive sometime between 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon and 7:15 a.m. Monday.

Detective Sgt. Mark Piercy and Officer Timothy McDonough investigated and, soon after, Juan Rojas-Cabezas, 26, was arrested in Paterson, Lt. Christian Eldridge said.

He had one of the stolen items with him, Eldridge said.

Police charged Rojas-Cabezas with burglary, theft and criminal mischief and released him pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Officer Luis Gaviria assisted in the investigation and arrest, the lieutenant said.

