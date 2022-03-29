NJ's Ezra Miller Grabs Mic From Karaoke Singer, Attacks Dart Player At Bar In Hawaii: Police

New Jersey native and "The Flash" star Ezra Miller was arrested at a bar in Hawaii for lunging at a man playing darts and yelling obscenities at a woman singing karaoke, authorities said.

The 29-year-old Wyckoff native, who uses they/them pronouns and identifies as non-binary, apparently had become agitated while other patrons were singing karaoke at a Hilo bar around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, Hawaii police said in a release.

Miller at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing and began yelling obscenities, then lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts, police said.

The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail, police said.

They were arrested and charged with both offenses and the total bail was set at $500. He provided the bail and was released.

Miller grew up in Wyckoff and went on to star in several Hollywood films including "Perks of Being a Wallflower," "The Flash," "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," and more.

