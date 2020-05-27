Driver In Late-Night Route 208 Crash Was Drunk, Franklin Lakes Police Say

A Wanaque driver was drunk when his vehicle rear-ended another on Route 208 in Franklin Lakes late Tuesday, authorities said.

The first driver told police that a 2016 Honda driven by Deivy Montalvo of Haskell sped up on his 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee in the right lane of the northbound highway and he couldn’t get out of the way.

Police arrested Montalvo on charges of assault by auto and DWI following an investigation by Sgt. Donald Wilson and Officer David Blum, Capt. John Bakelaar said.

The driver of the first vehicle, a 38-year-old Pompton Lakes man, wasn’t seriously injured.

The Honda, owned by a Lodi woman, was impounded.

Wyckoff police assisted at the scene of the 11:42 p.m. crash, Bakelaar said.

******

******

