Contact Us
Wyckoff-Franklin Lakes Daily Voice serves Franklin Lakes, Oakland & Wyckoff
Return to your home site

Menu

Wyckoff-Franklin Lakes Daily Voice serves Franklin Lakes, Oakland & Wyckoff

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: NYC Man Charged As Accomplice In Dumping Escort's Body In Barrel On Bergen County Street
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Demarest Man, 63, Charged With Stalking Oakland Woman, 30

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Oakland police
Oakland police Photo Credit: Oakland PD

A 63-year-old Demarest man was arrested for stalking an Oakland woman, authorities said.

Kerry Fouch was taken into custody after the 30-year-olf victim told Officer Jacob Martin reported being followed, Lt. Christian Eldridge said.

Her stalker "would appear at numerous places that she would frequent in and out of Oakland," the lieutenant said.

Fouch, formerly of Closter, has a history of minor arrests for offenses including theft, receiving stolen property and drug possession, records show,

Oakland police charged Fouch with stalking and then released him pending a hearing, he said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Wyckoff-Franklin Lakes Daily Voice!

Serves Franklin Lakes, Oakland & Wyckoff

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.