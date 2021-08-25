Demarest Man, 63, Charged With Stalking Oakland Woman, 30

A 63-year-old Demarest man was arrested for stalking an Oakland woman, authorities said.

Kerry Fouch was taken into custody after the 30-year-olf victim told Officer Jacob Martin reported being followed, Lt. Christian Eldridge said.

Her stalker "would appear at numerous places that she would frequent in and out of Oakland," the lieutenant said.

Fouch, formerly of Closter, has a history of minor arrests for offenses including theft, receiving stolen property and drug possession, records show,

Oakland police charged Fouch with stalking and then released him pending a hearing, he said.

