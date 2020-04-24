Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Car Carrier Topples Across Route 287

Jerry DeMarco
The carrier fell across the Route 287 divider in Oakland.
The carrier fell across the Route 287 divider in Oakland. Photo Credit: James Warin

A noontime car carrier crash Friday closed all of northbound Route 287 in Oakland and some of the southbound side.

Five heavy-duty wreckers were called to clear the roadway after the car carrier tipped over the divider, landing on its side and dumping an SUV.

The rest of the vehicle on the rig remained in place.

There was no immediate word on possible injuries.

A Bergen County Hazardous Materials Unit was requested to clear up a fuel spill.

